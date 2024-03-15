M9 crash between Philpstoun and Winchburgh caused carriageway closure ahead of Friday rush-hour traffic
A major crash led to the closure of the eastbound carriageway of the M9 between Philpstoun and Winchburgh this afternoon, ahead of the Friday evening rush-hour traffic.
The eastbound side of the major road was closed at junction 2 to junction 1B, with Traffic Scotland reporting at 2.23pm that traffic was heavy on the approach and emergency services were on route.
At 3.10pm it posted an update to say that traffic was slowing on the approach, with an 18 minute delay, and that emergency services were at the scene.
However, at 4.12pm if posted an update to say that while lane 1 remains closed Eastbound at Junction 2 following the earlier collision, lane 2 has now reopened and traffic is easing in the area.
While AA Traffic News reported: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M9 Southbound from J2 B8046 (Old Philpstoun) to J1B (Winchburgh)."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The M9 near to Junction 3 westbound is closed due to a two vehicle road crash.Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.Local diversions are in place."
