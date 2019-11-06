Major delays for rush hour commuters following Queensferry Crossing crash
This morning police have confirmed a road traffic collision which is likely to cause major delays for those travelling into Edinburgh.
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 7:56 am
Updated
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 7:58 am
A road traffic collision which occurred on the A90 just south of Queensferry Crossing.
There are major delays on A90 shortly after the M90 Spur split which is a popular commuter route into the city.
The outside lane on the road is currently blocked and queues are building.
Drivers are warned that alternative routes via the M90 Spur and A8 are likely to be busier than usual.
