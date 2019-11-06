Major delays for rush hour commuters following Queensferry Crossing crash

A road traffic collision which occurred on the A90 just south of Queensferry Crossing.

There are major delays on A90 shortly after the M90 Spur split which is a popular commuter route into the city.

The outside lane on the road is currently blocked and queues are building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are warned that alternative routes via the M90 Spur and A8 are likely to be busier than usual.

More to follow...