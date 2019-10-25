Major disruption for Edinburgh motorists as A90 closes this weekend for work on bridge
THE main road from Edinburgh to the Queensferry Crossing will close at 8pm tonight as work gets under way on the replacement Burnshot Bridge.
Motorists face major disruption with the A90 remaining closed in both directions throughout the weekend until 7pm on Sunday.
Workmen will be installing 17 main bridge beams for the new bridge over the main road.
Traffic will be diverted via the Burnshot slip roads but Edinburgh City Council is urging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
The closure coincides with a huge dance festival, Terminal V, at the Royal Highland Centre at Ingliston on Saturday, when 16,000 house and techno fans are expected to flock to the venue near Edinburgh Airport.
The new Burnshot Bridge will connect Kirkliston to Edinburgh over the main road and is expected to be finished by next March or April.
The original bridge was built in 1964 but was demolished in 2017 due to the structure deteriorating. Work on the replacement started in July. Loose concrete was removed to "maintain the safety" of vehicles using the A90 and the bridge was closed in May 2017.
The total cost of the project is £4,585,227 - demolition of the former bridge cost £820,677, while the design set the council back £323,155 and the construction of the new bridge carries a budget of £3,441,395.
Kevin Lang, Lib Dem councillor for Almond ward, which includes Kirkliston, tweeted: "Big day in the building of the new Burnshot Bridge as the new beams begin to be put in place. Still makes me angry though that it’s taken almost three years just to get to this point."