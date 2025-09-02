Major Edinburgh street closed following 'police incident'

A major Edinburgh road has been closed for much of the morning following a police incident.

Traffic has been diverted from Great Junction Street in Leith following a police incident.

Pictures from the area show police tape across the street and a number of police cars in the area.

City of Edinburgh Council's travel news page said on X: “Great Junction Street closed around Bangor Road due to a Police incident.

“Expect delays in alternative / surrounding routes. “

Lothian Buses said that its vehicles will be diverted away from the area. A number of nearby streets are also seeing increased traffic, causing delays.

The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.

This is a developing story.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.