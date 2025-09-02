Major Edinburgh street closed following 'police incident'
Pictures from the area show police tape across the street and a number of police cars in the area.
City of Edinburgh Council's travel news page said on X: “Great Junction Street closed around Bangor Road due to a Police incident.
“Expect delays in alternative / surrounding routes. “
Lothian Buses said that its vehicles will be diverted away from the area. A number of nearby streets are also seeing increased traffic, causing delays.
The following services have been diverted: RT1, 16, 35, 21, 7, 14, 10 and 36.
This is a developing story.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.