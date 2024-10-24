Major West Lothian road set for overnight bridge works closure this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists warned that a stretch of a major road through West Lothian will be closed overnight this weekend for bridge repair works.

The M9 westbound will be closed between junction 3 and 4 near Linlithgow from 8pm on Friday, October 25 until 6am on Saturday, October 26, to allow for road lining to be installed over the recently refurbished bridge deck.

This is final stage of the two month long refurbishment of the deck of the bridge carrying the M9 motorway over Bonsyde Road that started on August 27 and is due to be completed on October 26.

Junction 3 of the M9 near Linlithgow. | BEAR Scotland

BEAR Scotland says it is essential for safety that it closes the West Lothian westbound motorway overnight while these final works area carried out.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place. Westbound traffic will be directed to leave the M9 at Junction 3 and follow the A803, the A904, the A993 through Bo’ness, the A904 and the A905 to re-join the M9 westbound at Junction 5.

This will add an estimated 1.5 miles and 10 minutes to journey times. The local road underneath the motorway will not be affected.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The refurbishment of this bridge is essential to preserve its structural integrity and extend its service life for decades to come.

“Installing the road markings is final stage of the programme and means the project comes to an end on Saturday morning. We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding while we undertook this project.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.