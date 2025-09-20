A 38-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital yesterday with serious injuries following a crash near Linlithgow Bridge.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the serious crash on the A706 near Linlithgow Bridge in West Lothian.

At around 4.45pm on Friday, September 19, police were called to a report of a crash involving a white Benelli Tornado 1125 motorcycle and a white Nissan Qashqai.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment with what are described as serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

"I would also ask drivers with dash-cam devices to check their footage as it may contain images which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2490 of 19 September, 2025.