Open Streets Edinburgh: All of the roads closed for the car-free event
Edinburgh will be the first UK city to join the Open Streets movement, which aims to close roads and give people the chance to experience their cities car-free.
Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 5 May in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period for visitors. Jazz, guided walks, and arts and crafts will take over the space usually reserved for cars. More information can be found here.