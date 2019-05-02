Open Streets Edinburgh: All of the roads closed for the car-free event

Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 5 May in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period for visitors. Jazz, guided walks, and arts and crafts will take over the space usually reserved for cars. More information can be found here.

1. St Giles Street Closed from 12pm to 5pm.

2. West Bow Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

3. Niddry Street Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

4. Old Tolbooth Wynd Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

