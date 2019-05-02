The streets of Edinburgh's Old Town will be open to pedestrians and cyclists as part of the Open Streets initiative (Photo: Shutterstock)

Open Streets Edinburgh: All of the roads closed for the car-free event

Edinburgh will be the first UK city to join the Open Streets movement, which aims to close roads and give people the chance to experience their cities car-free.

Roads will shut between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday 5 May in the Old Town, with events and activities taking place during that time period for visitors. Jazz, guided walks, and arts and crafts will take over the space usually reserved for cars. More information can be found here.

Closed from 12pm to 5pm.

1. St Giles Street

Closed from 12pm to 5pm.
2. West Bow

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

2. West Bow

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.
Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

3. Niddry Street

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.
Closed from 12pm till 5pm.

4. Old Tolbooth Wynd

Closed from 12pm till 5pm.
