Open Streets Edinburgh: These are all of the roads that will be closed to traffic this Sunday

The following streets will be closed to cars and other vehicles from 12pm to 5pm, except for blue badge holders and bicycles. There will be barriers in place for everyone’s safety. Events staff will manage access to the area for emergency vehicles and blue badge holders. Additional bike parking will be available across the area. The second event, which takes place on Sunday, July 2, from 12pm until 5pm, will include swing dance and hip hop performances, quiet havens for book worms as well as circus skills classes, walking tours and street games.

1. New Street Closed to cars and other vehicles from 12pm to 5pm, except for blue badge holders and bicycles.

2. Blackfriars Street (between High Street and New Skinners Close) Closed to cars and other vehicles from 12pm to 5pm, except for blue badge holders and bicycles.

3. Canongate Closed to cars and other vehicles from 12pm to 5pm, except for blue badge holders and bicycles.between St Mary/Jeffrey Street and the west side of Reids Close

4. Old Tolbooth Wynd Closed to cars and other vehicles from 12pm to 5pm, except for blue badge holders and bicycles.

