Overnight resurfacing works along a section of the Edinburgh City Bypass are set to get underway next week.

The maintenance works will take place on the A720 eastbound between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction from Monday, June 23. A road closure will be in place between 8.30pm and 6am in this area during weekday nights until Wednesday, July 2.

A diversion route for eastbound traffic will be signposted via the A702 Biggar Road, the B701 Frogston Road, and the A701 Burdiehouse Road. This diversion will add an estimated 5 minutes and 1 mile to affected journeys.

Overnight roadworks will take place on the A720 eastbound between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction from Monday, June 23 | Google Maps

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the eastbound A720 will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption. We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

For real-time journey information you can visit the Traffic Scotland website.