Pedestrian hit by car in 'serious' crash on A706 in West Lothian
A PEDESTRIAN was hit by a car on a main road near Whitburn early this morning.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 8:44 am
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 8:45 am
The accident happened on the A706 between the Whitdale and Boghall roundabouts.
Police received the call at 4.30am and the road was closed in both directions for around three hours as officers worked at the scene.
It is understood the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
Local diversions were in place, but the road closure added to delays caused by existing roadworks on the M8 at Junction 4 Whitburn.
Traffic Scotland tweeted at 7.42am saying the road had reopened.
Police thanked motorists for their patience.