Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a car on a busy Edinburgh road.

The incident happened on Dalkeith Road at the junction with East Mayfield and Priestfield Road shortly after 12pm on Monday, March 11. Police officers are on the scene, with ambulance crews also having been spotted in the area.

Officers were spotted clearing debris from the road, which appears to be open.

The scene at the junction of Dalkeith Road, East Mayfield and Priestfield Road just after noon on Monday, March 11 after an ambulance collided with a white car.

An eyewitness told the Evening News: "The ambulance has been moved to the side of the road and traffic is able to move around, with no delays." He added that a female driver appeared to have been treated at the scene by paramedics.