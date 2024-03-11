Edinburgh crash: Ambulance and car collide on Dalkeith Road with police and paramedics on scene
Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash involving an ambulance and a car on a busy Edinburgh road.
The incident happened on Dalkeith Road at the junction with East Mayfield and Priestfield Road shortly after 12pm on Monday, March 11. Police officers are on the scene, with ambulance crews also having been spotted in the area.
Officers were spotted clearing debris from the road, which appears to be open.
An eyewitness told the Evening News: "The ambulance has been moved to the side of the road and traffic is able to move around, with no delays." He added that a female driver appeared to have been treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have both been contacted for comment.