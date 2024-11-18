Queensferry Crossing temporary lane realignment and speed restriction on northbound carriageway for two weeks
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The works, which are being undertaken on behalf of Transport Scotland, will now require traffic management to be installed on the M90 northbound carriageway on the night of Sunday, December 1. (8pm to 6am).
The two-week traffic management will consist of a temporary realignment of the running lanes using traffic cones, necessitating closure of a short length of the hard shoulder.
Two lanes will be maintained at all times and the traffic management will be removed on December 17 subject to the weather not delaying the works.
A 50mph temporary speed limit will be applied to the northbound carriageway and a free vehicle recovery service will be provided to attend to any breakdowns within the roadworks area.
Northbound abnormal loads will be required to divert via Clackmannanshire Bridge whilst traffic management is in place. The southbound carriageway will not be affected by the works.
A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: “Motorists using the Queensferry Crossing are encouraged to plan ahead during the works by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.
“BEAR Scotland is supporting this project as part of its responsibility for the South East Trunk Road Network on behalf of Transport Scotland. FCBC and its subcontracted supply chain will be undertaking the work on site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.