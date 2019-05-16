Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for potholes according to residents

After bumping along between 48 and 51 per cent for the previous four years, satisfaction with road maintenance has now fallen to 42 per cent across the city as a whole. Here, we look at which residents in Edinburgh are most and least satisfied with the state of their roads. The full breakdown of results can be read here.

1. Portobello/Craigmillar 56 per cent of residents are satisfied with road maintenance. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. City Centre 54 per cent of residents were satisfied. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Leith 52 per cent are satisfied jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart 52 per cent are satisfied. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more