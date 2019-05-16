Satisfaction with road maintenance has fallen across the Capital, according to the latest Edinburgh People's Survey.

Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for potholes according to residents

The state of Edinburgh’s roads has been given a clear thumbs down in the Edinburgh People’s Survey.

After bumping along between 48 and 51 per cent for the previous four years, satisfaction with road maintenance has now fallen to 42 per cent across the city as a whole. Here, we look at which residents in Edinburgh are most and least satisfied with the state of their roads. The full breakdown of results can be read here.

56 per cent of residents are satisfied with road maintenance.

1. Portobello/Craigmillar

54 per cent of residents were satisfied.

2. City Centre

52 per cent are satisfied

3. Leith

52 per cent are satisfied.

4. Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart

