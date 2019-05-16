Ranked: The best and worst areas of Edinburgh for potholes according to residents
The state of Edinburgh’s roads has been given a clear thumbs down in the Edinburgh People’s Survey.
After bumping along between 48 and 51 per cent for the previous four years, satisfaction with road maintenance has now fallen to 42 per cent across the city as a whole. Here, we look at which residents in Edinburgh are most and least satisfied with the state of their roads. The full breakdown of results can be read here.
1. Portobello/Craigmillar
56 per cent of residents are satisfied with road maintenance.