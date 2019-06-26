Road maintenance worker suffers serious arm injury after hit and run on A7

A man carrying out maintenance work on the A7 in Galasheils suffered a serious arm injury after being struck by a hit and run driver.

The incident happened around 11am on Tuesday, June 25 on the A7 at Glenmayne.

The incident happened on the A7. PIC: Google

A 52-year-old man, who was carrying out maintenance work on the road, was involved in a collision with a small red car, which was travelling towards Galashiels.

The vehicle continued on its journey without stopping and the man was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment to a serious arm injury.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the red car and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Lucy Murray from Galashiels Police Station said: "This collision resulted in the road worker sustaining a painful injury that required medical attention, yet the driver failed to stop to offer assistance and provide a statement to police.

"We would urge other motorists who were on the A7 at the time and witnessed what happened, or can help us identify the motorist and vehicle involved, to contact police immediately.

"In particular, if you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage of this incident, then please get in touch."

Those with information can contact Galashiels Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1311 of the 25th June.