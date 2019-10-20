Ryanair flight from Edinburgh Airport to Toulouse lands safely after declaring an emergency mid-air
A Ryanair flight was forced to declare an emergency shortly after take-off due to a "minor tech issue".
Flight FR1064 from Edinburgh to Toulouse had taken off from the Capital at 12.06pm but radioed in the emergency shortly afterwards.
The plane had been due to land in Toulouse just after 3pm but returned to Edinburgh Airport where it landed safely.
Passengers were then transferred to another plane which then left for Toulouse.
A Ryanair spokesperson told The Sun: "The flight from Edinburgh to Toulouse returned to Edinburgh airport shortly after take-off due to a minor tech issue.
"The aircraft landed normally and to minimise delay, customers boarded a replacement aircraft which departed to Toulouse shortly after.”