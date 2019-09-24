Secure on-street bike storage is coming to these 79 Edinburgh roads

As part of an ongoing public consultation, 79 streets in Edinburgh will have secure cycle parking units installed following a successful pilot project.

The consultation has come about as there has been recognition that cycling is on the increase in the city and storing bikes has become an issue, particularly in central areas with tenements, for those who live on upper floors and for elderly or disabled people.

Bike theft, even from inside stairwells, has also been a factor in the decision to install the units.

To address the issue, the council are installing secure cycle parking units on these streets across the city:

Albert Street

Arden Street

Balcarres Street

Bath Street

Bellevue Road

Blackwood Crescent

Bruntsfield Avenue

Bruntsfield Crescent

Bruntsfield Gardens

Bryson Road

Buchanan Street (South)

Buchanan Street (North)

Claremont Crescent

Comiston Place

Craighall Crescent

Denham Green Avenue

Dudley Avenue

Dudley Gardens

Dundee Terrace

East London Street

Eastfield (Joppa)

Ethel Terrace

Falcon Avenue

Falcon Road

Fingal Place

Harrison Gardens

Harrison Road

Henderson Street

High School Yards

James Street - Promenade Terrace

Kings Road

Lauderdale Street

Leven Terrace

Links Place

Lochrin Buildings

Lochrin Terrace

Lonsdale Terrace

Lorne Square

Marchmont Crescent

Marchmont Road

Mardale Crescent

Marlborough Street

Maxwell Street

Melville Terrace

Mertoun Place

Moncrieff Terrace

Montpelier Terrace

Murdoch Terrace

Ogilvie Terrace

Pittville Street

Portobello High Street

Prince Regent Street

Queens Park Court

Rankeillor Street

Roseburn Place

Roseneath Place

Roseneath Street

Roseneath Terrace

Rossie Place

Royal Park Terrace

Savile Place

Shaftsbury Park

Shandon Street

Sheriff Brae

Spottiswoode Street

St Stephens Street

Strathfillan Road

Summerhall Square

Tay Street

Telford Road

Temple Park Crescent

Thirlestane Road

Viewforth Terrace

Wardlaw Street

Warrender Park Terrace

Wellington Street

West Bryson Road

West Montgomery Place

Woodburn Terrace