Secure on-street bike storage is coming to these 79 Edinburgh roads

As part of an ongoing public consultation, 79 streets in Edinburgh will have secure cycle parking units installed following a successful pilot project.
The consultation has come about as there has been recognition that cycling is on the increase in the city and storing bikes has become an issue, particularly in central areas with tenements, for those who live on upper floors and for elderly or disabled people.
Bike theft, even from inside stairwells, has also been a factor in the decision to install the units.
To address the issue, the council are installing secure cycle parking units on these streets across the city:
Albert Street
Arden Street
Balcarres Street
Bath Street
Bellevue Road
Blackwood Crescent
Bruntsfield Avenue
Bruntsfield Crescent
Bruntsfield Gardens
Bryson Road
Buchanan Street (South)
Buchanan Street (North)
Claremont Crescent
Comiston Place
Craighall Crescent
Denham Green Avenue
Dudley Avenue
Dudley Gardens
Dundee Terrace
East London Street
Eastfield (Joppa)
Ethel Terrace
Falcon Avenue
Falcon Road
Fingal Place
Harrison Gardens
Harrison Road
Henderson Street
High School Yards
James Street - Promenade Terrace
Kings Road
Lauderdale Street
Leven Terrace
Links Place
Lochrin Buildings
Lochrin Terrace
Lonsdale Terrace
Lorne Square
Marchmont Crescent
Marchmont Road
Mardale Crescent
Marlborough Street
Maxwell Street
Melville Terrace
Mertoun Place
Moncrieff Terrace
Montpelier Terrace
Murdoch Terrace
Ogilvie Terrace
Pittville Street
Portobello High Street
Prince Regent Street
Queens Park Court
Rankeillor Street
Roseburn Place
Roseneath Place
Roseneath Street
Roseneath Terrace
Rossie Place
Royal Park Terrace
Savile Place
Shaftsbury Park
Shandon Street
Sheriff Brae
Spottiswoode Street
St Stephens Street
Strathfillan Road
Summerhall Square
Tay Street
Telford Road
Temple Park Crescent
Thirlestane Road
Viewforth Terrace
Wardlaw Street
Warrender Park Terrace
Wellington Street
West Bryson Road
West Montgomery Place
Woodburn Terrace