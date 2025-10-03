Several routes will see disruption and cancellations from Edinburgh as Storm Amy takes hold across the north of Scotland.

Trains from Edinburgh to and from Inverness will be cancelled from around 5.30pm today (Friday, 3 October), with some trains arriving from Aberdeen and Dundee also cancelled this evening.

An amber weather warning is in place for much of the north-west over the course of Friday and Saturday morning, with high winds and heavy rain set to batter Scotland. The warning is in place between 17:00 to 09:00 on Saturday.

The Met Office predicts that winds could reach as high as 100mph in some exposed parts of the country, however winds of 60-70mph are likely to be found across the north.

The meteorological body said: “Storm Amy will bring a spell of damaging winds, initially in western areas during Friday evening before gradually transferring northeastwards through the night. During this period, wind gusts of 60-70 mph are likely fairly widely, with 70-80 mph in more exposed areas, and may reach 100 mph in some exposed parts of western Scotland, particularly around Tiree, western Lochaber and Skye for a time this evening.

“This will lead to dangerous conditions with travel and power disruption.”

ScotRail said a number of lines will be closed from 6pm on Friday. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

ScotRail said that a number of lines will close from 6pm on Friday because of the wind and heavy rain. The lines affected:

Mallaig Fort William

Fort William / Oban Crianlarich

Inverness Aberdeen

Inverness Wick / Thurso

Inverness Kyle of Lochalsh

Perth Inverness

ScotRail said: “Customers will not be able to travel on these routes and there will be no replacement transport available.

“On all other routes, speed restrictions will be introduced from 1900 until the of the day to ensure the safety of customers and staff. This may extend journey times and result in some service alterations.

“We expect disruption to continue into Saturday and Sunday, while Network Rail carries out essential safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure.

“Customers please note, tickets dated for travel on Friday 3rd October, can be used today on earlier services with ticket restrictions lifted or on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th October.

“Customers should check their entire journey before leving for the station on the ScotRail website, mobile app, or through National Rail Enquiries to make sure you can complete your journey.”

The following trains from Aberdeen to Edinburgh are cancelled:

19:14 Aberdeen to Edinburgh due 21:49

20:05 Aberdeen to Edinburgh due 22:46

The following trains from Dundee to Edinburgh are cancelled:

22:31 Dundee to Edinburgh due 23:56

The following trains to and from Edinburgh and Inverness are affected:

17:33 Edinburgh to Inverness due 21:23 - This train will terminate in Perth

18:52 Inverness to Edinburgh due 22:15 - This train will operate from Perth

19:34 Edinburgh to Inverness due 23:19 - This train is cancelled

Edinburgh to Dunblane

Trains heading to Dunblane will terminate in Stirling and will not serve Bridge of Allan and Dunblane. Trains from Dunblane to Edinburgh will start from Stirling.

A number of other routes have also been disrupted by obstruction on the tracks, with some services also running a reduced number of carriages.