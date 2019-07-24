Teething problems with contactless payment as Lothian's cashless system experiences issues on first day

COMMUTERS have blasted the “shambolic” roll out of Lothian’s contactless payment after a chaotic first day of cashless journeys on the Capital’s transport service.

A series of faults with the system for processing payments left customers digging around for change as they boarded certain services, while other buses were found to be missing card readers, meaning they were unable to accept fares.

But some were unhappy that only single tickets could be purchased using the system, leaving many customers with children unable to board services, while others were upset the payment could not be carried over between buses and trams, meaning two tickets were required for one trip.

The transport provider announced plans for a contactless roll out on Tuesday, with the first journeys slated to take place yesterday morning.

Bosses say they are developing the system to handle group payments, which will be included in the next phase of the rollout.

The cashless system has already been in use on the Skylink service to Edinburgh Airport since the start of the year, while certain Lothian Country routes already use the technology.

The Evening News has asked Lothian for comment.