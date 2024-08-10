Edinburgh trains: Travel chaos for passengers travelling between Edinburgh and London after wire damage
LNER has reported severe damage to overhead wires between Stevenage and Hitchin which engineers have been working through the night to repair.
Trains from Edinburgh to London have been cancelled today, with ones travelling in the opposite direction having been delayed.
An LNER spokesman said: “Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Customers who have not yet started their journey this morning (Saturday, August 10) may use their tickets to travel tomorrow (Sunday, August 11).
“Southbound lines towards London Kings Cross are likely to remain closed until midday and no trains will be able to operate.”
For information on alternative routes and compensation, visit the LNER website.
