Edinburgh trains: Travel chaos for passengers travelling between Edinburgh and London after wire damage

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:42 GMT
Passengers travelling between London and Edinburgh are facing cancellations and travel chaos today after overhead wires were badly damaged.

LNER has reported severe damage to overhead wires between Stevenage and Hitchin which engineers have been working through the night to repair.

Trains from Edinburgh to London have been cancelled today, with ones travelling in the opposite direction having been delayed.

Trains from Edinburgh to London have been cancelled todayTrains from Edinburgh to London have been cancelled today
An LNER spokesman said: “Major disruption is expected until the end of the day. Customers who have not yet started their journey this morning (Saturday, August 10) may use their tickets to travel tomorrow (Sunday, August 11).

“Southbound lines towards London Kings Cross are likely to remain closed until midday and no trains will be able to operate.”

For information on alternative routes and compensation, visit the LNER website.

