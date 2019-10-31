Two young drivers hospitalised after serious crash on B6371 road in East Lothian

Police said a Vauxhall Corsa car was travelling south on the B6371 Tranent-Ormiston road, when at some point it crossed the carriageway near the bridge over Bellyford Burn and collided with a Ford Fiesta travelling in the other direction. The collision took place at about 8am on Wednesday, October 30th.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Corsa car and 21-year-old male driver of the Fiesta car are currently being treated for their injuries - not believed to be life threatening - at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick at Edinburgh Road Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police.

The collision happened on the B6371 Tranent-Ormiston road. Pics: Google Maps/Police Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...