Two young drivers hospitalised after serious crash on B6371 road in East Lothian
Two young drivers were taken to hospital following a serious crash on an East Lothian road.
Police said a Vauxhall Corsa car was travelling south on the B6371 Tranent-Ormiston road, when at some point it crossed the carriageway near the bridge over Bellyford Burn and collided with a Ford Fiesta travelling in the other direction. The collision took place at about 8am on Wednesday, October 30th.
The 19-year-old male driver of the Corsa car and 21-year-old male driver of the Fiesta car are currently being treated for their injuries - not believed to be life threatening - at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick at Edinburgh Road Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police.
Anyone with information or anyone who has dash cam footage should contact Edinburgh Road Policing Unit via telephone number 101 incident number 0463 of 30 October 2019.