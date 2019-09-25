Uncertainty as major Lothian bus supplier enters administration

Wrightbus, one of Lothian buses' main suppliers of vehicles has entered administration.

The bus company entered administration earlier today with 1,200 jobs lost in Northern Ireland due to its collapse.

Administrators confirmed only 50 jobs would be kept at the firm, which also supplied London with new Routemaster buses while Boris Johnson was Mayor of London.

However, the company had suffered cash flow problems and in July said it was seeking a new buyer.

It is not yet clear how the administration could affect Lothian, but in 2016 the two companies announced a four-year partnership with Wrightbus supplying 316 buses to Lothian.

The deal, which began in 2017, was due to end in 2021, with all of the buses on the order delivered to the bus operator, but Lothian have yet to confirm whether there is a contract in place for the supply of spare parts or if there is any further impact due to Wrightbus' administration.

The vast majority of spare mechanical parts are supplied by Volvo who build the chassis of Lothian's fleet.

Wrightbus' administration will not affect future orders of the triple axle 'super buses' which are supplied by bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.