Vintage Porsche breaks down amid heavy traffic on Edinburgh's Lothian Road

A recovery vehicle has been sent to remove a troubled Porsche from outside the city's Caledonian Hotel.

A passerby alerted Edinburgh Travel News to the breakdown shortly after 2pm.

The troubled vintage Porsche outside the Caledonian Hotel. Picture: @imid

"Broken down at bottom of Lothian Road. Will cause delays!" she posted, with a picture of the vintage vehicle.

The car was positioned in the outside lane, causing an awkward obstruction to the heavy flow of traffic.

By 4pm, help had arrived to remove the vehicle - and likely its flustered owner.

"That's the Porsche at the bottom of Lothian Road getting on its way again with help from the recovery vehicle," Edinburgh Travel News reported.