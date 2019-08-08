Warning of more Edinburgh rush hour delays as Friday morning downpours forecast

Edinburgh commuters could be facing more delays during the Friday morning rush hour due to predicted heavy downpours in and around the Capital.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson says up to 30mm of rain could fall over the rush hour period from about 7am.

Heavy downpours and flooding caused traffic chaos on Wednesday.

A yellow "be aware" warning for rain is in place for Edinburgh - and much of Scotland - all day on Friday.

On their website, the Met Office warns of a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded and that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Further thunderstorm warnings are in place on Saturday and Sunday in Edinburgh.

The latest warnings come after heavy rain caused major disruption in the Capital on Wednesday and into Thursday, with roads closed due to flooding and trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow disrupted due to a waterlogged track at Winchburgh.

Mr Wilson said 38mm of rain was recorded at the Met Office Gogarbank weather station between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday. The monthly rainfall expected for all of August in parts of eastern Scotland, including Edinburgh, is 91mm.

Mr Wilson said that other weather stations may have recorded even more rainfall in other parts of the city.

He said: "It will be turning wet again tonight (Thursday) with a spell of heavy rain through the morning rush hour on Friday. Another 25-30mm of rain will be possible. Rush hour could be very tricky."

Mr Wilson said sunny spells can be expected for the rest of Friday afternoon but that a few more heavy showers are forecast, with some "real downpours possible" and a bit of wind.

A thunderstorm warning will then be in place from midnight on Saturday until 6am on Sunday morning.

Mr Wilson said that the showers will be more slow-moving across the city with the wind dropping off at the weekend.

Mr Wilson said there is potential for Edinburgh to exceed the August average rainfall figure of 91mm by the end of Sunday.

He said latest spell of bad weather is being caused by a deep area of low pressure containing warm air coming from the Southern Atlantic which is carrying lots of moisture.