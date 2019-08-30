Watch as lorry sheds load of maize all over busy Leith street

A lorry delivering a load of Maize got into a spot of bother as it shed its load on a Leith street.

The maize spilled from the rear of the Midlothian Utilities truck just after lunchtime today (Friday) on the junction of Constitution Street and Bernard Street in Leith.

An eyewitness told the Evening News that motorists were doing their best to get around the spillage.

At the end of the video, two men can be seen running over the mound of maize which has appeared in the road.

The maize is believed to have been dragged around 100 yards down the result as vehicles pass-through.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

