Waverley bids for nation's favourite in train station ‘World Cup’
Edinburgh Waverley is in the running to win best train station in Britain in the first ever station “World Cup”.
The competition, run through a Twitter poll from the Rail Delivery Group, will give the public a long-overdue chance to choose their favourite from a shortlist of the country’s 2,563 train stations.
It will run from today until Tuesday, October 15, with an initial regional group stage followed by the semi-final on Monday and a hotly anticipated final on Tuesday.
Voters will be able to judge stations based on architecture and impact on the community.
They can also take into account experience factors such as available shops, restaurants and the “general vibe”.
Twitter users can cast their vote by searching on the site for #WorldCupOfStations.
In addition to the grand honour of being crowned Britain’s best railway, the winning station will be presented with a commemorative plaque from the Rail Delivery Group in recognition of their achievement.
A total of five Scottish stations have been shortlisted for the competition: Glasgow Central, Edinburgh Waverley, Paisley Gilmour Street, Aberdeen and Corrour.
Corrous is a “wildcard” entrant chosen by vloggers All the Stations, who went on an adventurous tour of every station in Britain in 2017.
Next Tuesday, rail users across the nation will celebrate Stations Day.