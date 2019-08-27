'We better get used to it' - Edinburgh reacts as bus bosses admit meeting Festival schedules was 'impossible'

We’ve been inundated with comments from readers on our story about Edinburgh bus bosses admitting that meeting Festival schedules was ‘impossible’. Here are just some of them . . .

READ MORE: Edinburgh bus bosses admit meeting Festival schedules is 'impossible' as this year's congestion branded 'worst ever'

“Closing half the roads in the city centre causes massive traffic congestion – who’d have thought it? Well, perhaps anyone with a physics O-level” – Bob Leponge

“Too many buses on the east end of Princes Street. Why? George Street closed thanks to boozers and pop-up restaurants outside the Assembly Rooms. And then, when Princes Street gets gridlocked, buses are diverted to Queen Street, but nobody standing at bus stops knows that. That’s down to CEC who gave permission for George Street to be closed. Thanks, council. Lothian Buses have to play the hand they’re given. Then there’s the High Street, from the Bridges down to Jeffrey Street. Closed and made pedestrian. Why? The 35 bus is removed from the Canongate. Locals and visitors inconvenienced. Barriers outside the Tron to widen pedestrian access, which made no difference as tourists continue to spill across the road. More bus lanes? That’s treating symptoms. The real problem is the city is in thrall to people who manage the Fringe. The Fringe is too large. I say that even-handedly, having spent a small fortune on EIF, Bookfest and Fringe tickets this year, as I do most years. Fast and Furious, someone mentioned. Slow and furious, more like.” – Derek Grainge

“The festival needs chopped by at least half. Just wait for the bammy tram works to start in earnest. We will be at a standstill. And they will probably drag on for eight years like the last debacle.” – Brian Stewart

“Perhaps it’s the appearance of all the different hop on/hop off sightseeing buses, completely gridlocking the middle of town? At times I got sick of the sight of rows of buses jamming up our roads with a handful of passengers on each one.” – John Milton

“Our roads are jammed with cars with one person in them. In the case of side streets, parked with nobody in them.” – Henry Campbell Gillan

“And what about the rest of us who live and work in Edinburgh? The service has been absolutely shocking, not one bus has ever arrived on time for God knows how long, most shocking bus service ever. I’ll never understand how this bus company gets the awards that say it delivers an excellent service, because I can assure you it’s a shocking service.” – Rosalind Louise Fobister Newton

“This stems from the ludicrous decision, several years ago, to re-route almost every single bus line along the length of Princes Street. You cannot funnel the 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, x15, 16, 19, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 37, 41, 44, 100, x25, x26, x29, x31, x33, x37, x44, x17, x18, 43, x43, x27, x28, 104, 113, 124, x24, x5 and x7 all down the same street and expect it to not have big build-ups and slow flow.” – Dougal A Allan

“Then add in that tourists do not know what they should pay before getting on the bus, plus the cashless payment system which they are completely confused by. Fumbling in wallets/purses on board the bus adds to the time each bus stands at the stop, generating long queues and congestion. That and everything else you have said above – a shambles.” – Graeme Robertson

“Can we put pressure on Lothian Buses to have at least a Saturday service on Sundays throughout the festival period? Long queues for buses on Sunday, only then to sometimes find them full up.” – Jeremy Cousins

"We better get used to it – it’s obvious those in power want us to ditch the car, but even the most patient-minded bus traveller can surely see that the buses in the centre of Edinburgh almost all year round are congested and sometimes late. The drivers (most of them) do a great job and unfortunately, as the literal face of the bus companies when we travel, they often get our anger. The timetables possibly, but certainly the structure and planning needs looked at. Edinburgh city centre is trying to accommodate festivals, bus, trams, pedestrians and trains all at once and it is arguable whether it’s working.” – David Caldwell

“A big shout out and well done to the bus drivers for the work they have done over the Festival – they get little thanks. So buses have been late? Full up? That is not the fault of the bus company, it’s down to footfall in the city. If the Festival goes to a two-year plan, as some have requested, I wonder who will be the first to moan that there is no money coming into the city? Genuinely can’t win!” – Fiona Mckenzie