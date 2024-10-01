West Lothian roads: Carriageway repairs on M8 junction 3 off-slip road will mean overnight closure
This is to allow Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland to repair defects in the carriageway.
Traffic wishing to exit the M8 eastbound at Junction 3 will be directed to continue eastbound to Junction 2, before taking the M9 northbound to turn at M9 Junction 1 Newbridge Roundabout and return via the M8 to exit at the M8 Junction 3 westbound off-slip.
This diversion is expected to add approximately 10 minutes and 11 miles to affected journeys.
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times on this West Lothian road.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for the safety of road users and the workforce that we close this slip road while we repair defects in the road surface, however we have scheduled the works at night when traffic is lightest.
“If you need to use this route on Thursday night our advice is to plan ahead and allow some extra time for your journey. We’re grateful to road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”
All works are weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.
