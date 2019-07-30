'What's the point?' - Edinburgh reacts to Lothian Buses plans to draft in more drivers during strike

Lothian Buses is reportedly drawing up plans to ship in reinforcements to cover for drivers going on strike later this week - and the news hasn't gone down well with the people of the city.

Drivers are set to go on continuous strike from 3am on Friday, the first day of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, after 59 per cent of Unite members voted in favour of the action, amid accusation of a culture of bullying and harassment.

Members voted to reject a last-minute offer by Lothian chiefs, which included a 2.7 per cent pay increase – labelled “too little, too late” by union bosses.

And according to the Edinburgh Evening News' Facebook readers - the vast majority are supporting the striking drivers.

Donald Tait wrote: "What's the point in that bringing new drivers in, they won't know where to go, that's stupid."

Maggie Quilietti commented: "Simpler and possibly more cost effective to restructure & change management as it seems they are the problem," while Suzanne Riddell didn't thing the plans were feasible, adding: "And ALL these new drivers will be fully trained on different types of buses and know all routes with 4 days notice! Blimey I'm impressed because they spend about 4 WEEKS training new drivers and only allow them on single deckers for first wee while."

Derek Patterson was worried about the impact this would have on the customers, saying: "If this report is true then this will only escalate this situation and damage the company long term. Putting up fellow employees against each other will create a bad atmosphere and in the end the customers will suffer."

Louise Wilson thinks that the plan may inflame the situation, writing: "Will drafting in other drivers not just cause more bad feeling and inflame the situation?"

John Broadhurst couldn't understand where the extra drivers would be drafted in from, or where they would stay. He said: "Where they coming from, this army of drivers, where are they going to stay, in Festival time, when most hotels will be 'fairly busy'?".

Johnny Allen's thoughts were on the public who would be affected, saying: "Why Inconvenience a whole city when it's just management that needs to feel the heat?"