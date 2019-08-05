Wizz Air announce new flight routes from Edinburgh Airport to Warsaw, Gdansk, Budapest and Bucharest

Travel junkies looking to cure their sense of wanderlust will be excited to hear the latest flight routes announced from Edinburgh Airport.

Budget airline Wizz Air has announced that flights to popular European cities of Warsaw and Gdansk in Poland, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania will begin from Edinburgh Airport in December.

All routes will be served by a young fleet of ultra-efficient Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Wizz Air to Edinburgh and adding a new carrier at Scotland’s busiest airport. We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighbouring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us.

“Offering choice to our passengers is what we aim to do as it is that choice which enriches our knowledge of other countries and cultures while also taking Scotland to the world. Tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland’s economy and it’s important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has.”

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: “I am pleased to be able to bring Wizz Air’s low-fare network and pleasant flying experience to passengers travelling from Edinburgh Airport. Expansion of our Scottish routes are a natural next step for Wizz Air in the UK, taking advantage of the growth opportunities in Europe’s largest travel market.

“Don’t let the value of the pound put you off booking a holiday – you can make your money go further at all of the seven destinations served by our Scottish services. There you will experience culture, architecture, food and nightlife unique to anywhere else. We look forward to welcoming passengers on our ultra-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.”