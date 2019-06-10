Traffic chaos as Seafield Recycling Centre reopens to public

Waste bosses were forced to close recycling centre doors after a new entrance to one of the Capital’s busiest tips caused “utter chaos” for motorists – on the first weekend it was open to the public.

Edinburgh City Council staff turned away dozens of people from Seafield Recycling Centre on Sunday afternoon over road safety fears – branded the “latest in a string of embarrassments” for the its waste services.

The previous access from Fillyside Road has now been closed – with vehicles forced to enter from the busy Seafield Road. The council does not expect a repeat performance of the problems next weekend and said the 45-minute closure on Sunday was due to the sheer volume of people who turned up.

From April, all recycling centre opening hours were cut with the local authority insisting the changes “made financial sense” after waste was being dumped in the Capital from outside the city.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Kevin Lang, who was caught up in the queues, said: “The situation at Seafield at the weekend was utter chaos. The new internal road layout makes no sense and it seems as though the number of disposal bins has been reduced significantly.

“After waiting 20 minutes just to get in, I must have watched more than 100 cars being turned away after officers had to close the centre because of road safety fears.

“As a council, we should be making it as easy as possible for people to reuse and recycle their household waste. Yet SNP and Labour councillors have already cut the opening hours of the two main recycling centres.

“The chaotic new access arrangements at Seafield now risk putting people off from using the centre altogether. The administration needs to get this sorted and quickly.”

Councillors are set to discuss an agreement in principle to axe the council’s £25 annual garden waste charge at a meeting of the transport and environment committee next week – after Conservative, Green and Liberal Democrats teamed up to defeat the SNP-Labour coalition.

Conservative transport and environment spokesperson, Cllr Nick Cook, said: “This is the latest in a string of embarrassments for the council’s waste service.

“Unfortunately incidents like this, coupled with the hated garden tax, point to an SNP-led council that claims to care for the environment, but actually makes it harder for residents to recycle.”

Residents took to social media to vent their anger.

Stewart Byers said: “Umpteen cars still turning right on exit despite signs saying no right turn. Cars on main road having to brake or stop to let them out. This is an accident waiting to happen.”

The council said the new entrance and exit have been created due to redevelopment of the depot and the opening of a waste transfer station.

Transport and environment convener, Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “The new entrance and exit, introduced for safety reasons to separate private vehicles from heavy goods vehicles using the waste and cleansing depot, was introduced last week. We will, of course, continue to keep the new traffic arrangements under review and make adjustments if they prove necessary.”