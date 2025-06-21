Traffic congestion around Edinburgh Airport due to Royal Highland Show at Ingliston

Traffic congestion has been building on the roads around Edinburgh Airport this morning due to crowds heading to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With road closures until Sunday evening on roads around the Royal Highland Centre, including Ingliston Road between the A8 Glasgow Road and Fairview Road, AA Traffic News is reporting congestion to the A8 Glasgow Road both ways approaching the centre this morning, as well as slow traffic on the M9 around J1 at Newbridge.

Traffic heading to the Royal Highland Show is causing congestion on the approach roads to Edinburgh Airport this morning. | Traffic Scotland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While, in a post on X at 9.15am this morning, Traffic Scotland said: “Traffic is slow moving into towards the Showground. We're seeing traffic backed up along the A8 Glasgow Road towards the M9 off-slip to Newbridge, which is now also backing up onto the main carriageway. The M8 is also slow at Newbridge.”

The Transport Scotland road monitoring service had earlier reported that it was taking 10 minutes to travel from Newbridge Roundabout to the show at the Royal Highland Centre.

Edinburgh Airport is currently advising passengers to plan their journey around the Royal Highland Show this weekend and give themselves more time to travel to to the country’s busiest airport.