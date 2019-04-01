Tranent woman and 99 pals could win dream ‘Party Plane’ trip to Majorca

A Tranent woman is in with a chance of winning the trip of a lifetime that could see her and 99 of her nearest and dearest jetting off for a VIP themed weekend to Majorca.

Fiona Veerman from Tranent has been successful in reaching the final of Jet2holidays’ celebrity ‘Party Plane’ competition following thousands of entries from across the UK.

Fiona, 51, is one of nine finalists in with a chance of winning her very own VIP aircraft with 99 friends and family onboard – as well as her own themed weekend in Majorca. Celebrity guest Rylan Clark-Neal will also join the fun.

Fiona said: “I don’t think I have ever been this excited. I have huge bags under my eyes as I’ve not been able to sleep a wink since I found out I had got through to the final, I am just so excited.”

The airline launched its Party Plane competition to celebrate the arrival of its 100th aircraft into its fleet. Jet2holidays colleagues toured the UK calling on party-goers to get creative and chose their own party theme to enter the competition.

Married mum-of-three Fiona submitted her Happy Landing Party Plane entry, with a theme of celebrity icons. If successful in winning the trip of a lifetime, Fiona and her guests will dress up as their favourite celebrity icon and listen to classic hits from the 80s.

Speaking of her entry, Fiona added: “There were so many reasons to celebrate in my family last year but we never got round to celebrating them all. We had an 18th, a 21st, three 50ths, two 60ths, two 75ths and two weddings, but two of my family members were also taken far too soon. My cousin turned 60 in July and she couldn’t celebrate as her daughter was given just months to live after a huge battle with breast cancer.

“This would give us all something to look forward to and it will be fantastic for everyone to be together. Who doesn’t want a free weekend party in the sun with Jet2holidays and Rylan Clark as the host? He looks such amazing fun to be around.”

The nine finalists from across the UK were chosen by Rylan himself.

He said: “I was absolutely blown away by the thousands of entries Jet2holidays received. It was really hard to whittle it down to just nine finalists as the standard of entries was so high.

“I would like to say a huge congratulations to Fiona on making the final and wish her lots of luck. I can’t wait to get on board and join the lucky winner and their friends and family for a weekend of celebrating in sunny Majorca. It’s going to be an unforgettable trip.”

The winning VIP group will jet off from one of the company’s nine UK bases on Friday 26th April and head to the 4-star Melia Calvia Beach in Majorca for the weekend, where they will make memories to last a lifetime.

The general public can now vote for Fiona’s entry by visiting partyplane.jet2holidays.com. Voting will remain open until 6pm on Wednesday 3rd April.

The winner will be announced on Thursday 4th April.

