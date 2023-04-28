News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's most dangerous junction is a spot in the West End of the city, where Princes Street meets Lothian Road. There have been seven casualties caused by collision on the junction over a five-year period. This is where 23-year-old cyclist Zhi Min Soh died, after her wheel became stuck in the tram tracks and she was hit by a minibus in 2017.Edinburgh's most dangerous junction is a spot in the West End of the city, where Princes Street meets Lothian Road. There have been seven casualties caused by collision on the junction over a five-year period. This is where 23-year-old cyclist Zhi Min Soh died, after her wheel became stuck in the tram tracks and she was hit by a minibus in 2017.
10 of Edinburgh's most dangerous junctions unveiled - including Princes Street and Haymarket junctions

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:43 BST

The most dangerous junctions in the Capital have been named.

Edinburgh Council revealed the treacherous junctions in a report, as it plans major safety improvements for the worst city roads. Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “It's quite incredible that the most dangerous junction is right at the heart of the city centre”.

Here are the 10 most dangerous junctions in Edinburgh.

The second most dangerous junction in Edinburgh is the one connecting Earl Grey Street with West Tollcross, Lauriston Place, Brougham Street, and Home Street. Six people have been injured or killed as a result of accidents at the junction in the last five years.

1. Tollcross

The second most dangerous junction in Edinburgh is the one connecting Earl Grey Street with West Tollcross, Lauriston Place, Brougham Street, and Home Street. Six people have been injured or killed as a result of accidents at the junction in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps

The junction near Edinburgh's busy Haymarket Station is the city's third most dangerous. Over the past five years, there have been 6 casualties caused by incidents at the junction, which connects Morrison Street, Dalry Road, Haymarket Terrace and West Maitland Street.

2. Haymarket

The junction near Edinburgh's busy Haymarket Station is the city's third most dangerous. Over the past five years, there have been 6 casualties caused by incidents at the junction, which connects Morrison Street, Dalry Road, Haymarket Terrace and West Maitland Street. Photo: Google Maps

There have been 6 casualties on this treacherous junction in Edinburgh's East End, which connects Princes Street, North Bridge, Waterloo Place and Leith Street.

3. East End

There have been 6 casualties on this treacherous junction in Edinburgh's East End, which connects Princes Street, North Bridge, Waterloo Place and Leith Street. Photo: Google Maps

This busy intersection is another dangerous spot in the Capital. According to Edinburgh Council, six people have been injured or killed in collisions at the junction, which links Milton Road, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Milton Road East and Milton Link.

4. Milton Link

This busy intersection is another dangerous spot in the Capital. According to Edinburgh Council, six people have been injured or killed in collisions at the junction, which links Milton Road, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Milton Road East and Milton Link. Photo: Google Maps

