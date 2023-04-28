Edinburgh Council revealed the treacherous junctions in a report, as it plans major safety improvements for the worst city roads. Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “It's quite incredible that the most dangerous junction is right at the heart of the city centre”.
Here are the 10 most dangerous junctions in Edinburgh.
1. Tollcross
The second most dangerous junction in Edinburgh is the one connecting Earl Grey Street with West Tollcross, Lauriston Place, Brougham Street, and Home Street. Six people have been injured or killed as a result of accidents at the junction in the last five years. Photo: Google Maps
2. Haymarket
The junction near Edinburgh's busy Haymarket Station is the city's third most dangerous. Over the past five years, there have been 6 casualties caused by incidents at the junction, which connects Morrison Street, Dalry Road, Haymarket Terrace and West Maitland Street. Photo: Google Maps
3. East End
There have been 6 casualties on this treacherous junction in Edinburgh's East End, which connects Princes Street, North Bridge, Waterloo Place and Leith Street. Photo: Google Maps
4. Milton Link
This busy intersection is another dangerous spot in the Capital. According to Edinburgh Council, six people have been injured or killed in collisions at the junction, which links Milton Road, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Milton Road East and Milton Link. Photo: Google Maps