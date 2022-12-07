News you can trust since 1873
A1 crash: Emergency services attend multi vehicle crash on A1 between Haddington and East Linton

Emergency services attend a multi vehicle crash on the A1.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services are attending a multi vehicle crash on the A1 this morning.

The road is partially blocked between Haddington and East Linton though Traffic Scotland confirm traffic is currently coping well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Officers are currently in attendance following a crash on the A1 between East Linton and Haddington."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more come in

Emergency servicesPolice Scotland