A1 crash: Emergency services attend multi vehicle crash on A1 between Haddington and East Linton
Emergency services attend a multi vehicle crash on the A1.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Emergency services are attending a multi vehicle crash on the A1 this morning.
The road is partially blocked between Haddington and East Linton though Traffic Scotland confirm traffic is currently coping well.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : "Officers are currently in attendance following a crash on the A1 between East Linton and Haddington."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more come in