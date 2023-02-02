Sections of the A1 near Tranent, Musselburgh and Wallyford will close, as safety works are carried out on bridges. Drivers in East Lothian may face longer travel times as a result of the roadworks. Here’s everything you need to know about road closures and restrictions on the A1.

A1 between Dolphingstone and Bankton

A stretch of the A1 will close between the Dolphingstone junction and the Bankton junction for several nights in February. The road will fully shut in both directions from 8.30pm and 6am, from February 7 to 9 and February 12 to 14. This will affect drivers travelling to and from Tranent, Prestonpans, and Cockenzie and Port Seton. Motorists will be re-routed through Tranent via Church St and the A199 Edinburgh Road. This diversion will add around five minutes to journeys.

This section of the A1 is currently restricted to a single lane in both directions, every night between 8.30pm and 6am. This restriction will continue until March 3.

A1 between Old Craighall and Wallyford

The A1 will fully close between the Old Craighall and Wallyford junctions from 8.30pm until 6am each night between March 20 to 22. A diversion route will be in place, via the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, Millerhill Junction, the A68 and the A6094 Salters Road. The closure will add around seven minutes to journey times. The same section will also be restricted to a single lane in both directions from 8.30pm until 6am from March 5 to March 31.

Why is the work needed?

Work is being done to upgrade safety barriers protecting the support structures of five bridges across the A1 in East Lothian.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “These pier protection upgrades are required to safeguard road users and maintain the integrity of the overbridges on this stretch of the A1. The works will bring the barriers up to modern standards and increase road safety.

