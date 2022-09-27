News you can trust since 1873
A1 Haddington crash: Emergency services called after vehicle collision on the A1 in East Lothian

Emergency services were called on Tuesday morning (September 27) after a crash on the A1 near Haddington.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 9:08 am

There were no reported injuries but the road had to be closed for a short time to allow for the recovery of vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.20 am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a vehicle crashing on the northbound A1 close to Haddington around 5.20am on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022.

"The road was closed for a short time to allow recovery. There were no reported injuries.”

