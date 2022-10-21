Different sections of the road will be shut, as resurfacing works take place between November 7 and December 9. To ensure the safety of workers and the public, the overnight closures will be in place between 7.30pm and 6am each night.

From November 7 to 11, the southbound carriageway of the A1 will be closed north of the Thistly Cross Roundabout. Traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Abbotsview via the A199, and will re-join the A-road at Thistly Cross Roundabout.

The northbound carriageway of the A1 will be closed between Oaktree and Gladsmuir, from November 14 to 18. A diversion will be signposted from Oaktree Junction via the A199, re-joining the A1 at Gladsmuir Junction.

From November 21 to 24, the A1 southbound carriageway will be closed at Abbotsview. Drivers will be directed to leave the A1 at the Abbotsview Junction southbound off-slip, and will immediately re-join the road via the southbound on-slip.

The southbound carriageway of the A1 is scheduled to be closed at Dolphingstone on two occasions – from November 28 to December 2 and between December 5 and 9 . A diversion will be signposted from Dolphingstone Junction via the A199, travelling East through Tranent and re-joining the A1 southbound at Gladsmuir Junction.

The final resurfacing works will take place between November 29 and December 2. During this time, the northbound carriageway of the A1 will be closed at Abbotsview. Traffic will be directed to leave the A1 at the Abbotsview Junction northbound off-slip and will immediately re-join the road via the northbound on-slip. Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These resurfacing improvements on the A1 in East Lothian represent a significant investment by Transport Scotland to ensure smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A1 in East Lothian will close over 23 nights for resurfacing works.