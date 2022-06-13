Overnight closures on the A1 are planned on Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will be carrying out coring investigation works at Gladsmuir Junction and Abbotsview.

In a statement, BEAR confirm: “Overnight closures on the A1 Southbound are planned on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 June as Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland carries out coring investigation works at Gladsmuir Junction and Abbotsview.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as the travelling public, there will be a slip road closure and road closure at the respective sites between 19:30 and 06:00 each night whilst the works are carried out."

While the roads are closed, signed diversions will be put in place.

On Wednesday, June 22, traffic attempting to join the A1 Southbound at Gladsmuir Junction will be diverted to Oaktree southbound on-slip via the A199

This diversion will add approximately 0.3 miles and 1 minute to affected journeys.

On Thursday, June 23, southbound traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Abbotsview southbound off-slip, rejoining at Abbotsview southbound on-slip.

This diversion will add approximately 0.1 miles to affected journeys and is not expected to cause any delays.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for the South East, commented: “These coring investigation works are necessary to allow us to plan future carriageway resurfacing works.