The cause of the crash, between Hatton Bridge and Addiston Main, is not yet known.

Posting on social media, police said the incident occurred Lothian Bus routes have also advised customers there services on the route – the X27 and X28 – are currently being diverted.

Road Policing Scotland said: “The A71 is currently closed in both directions at the Dalmahoy junction following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision. Access to Dalmahoy Hotel is still being permitted, however only from the Edinburgh side of the closure. Thanks for your patience.”

Edinburgh Police, meanwhile, wrote: “Please be aware the #A71 #Kirknewton – near to the #Dalmahoy – is currently closed between Hatton Bridge and Addiston Mains due to a road traffic accident. Please use an alternative route.”

A Lothian Bus service alert said: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of A71 between Sighthill and Wilkieston and are instead diverted via Bonnington Road, Cliftonhall Road, Glasgow Road and A720 both directions until further notice.

“Due to increased traffic on this diversion buses are also subject to delays.”

More to follow.