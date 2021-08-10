A720: Delays after a four vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass
Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic after a four vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.
The crash was reported west bound on the city bypass at around 3.55 pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A720 eastbound at the Calder junction around 3.55pm on Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.
"Emergency services are in attendance and one lane is blocked.”
