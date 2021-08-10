A720: Delays after a four vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic after a four vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 5:09 pm

The crash was reported west bound on the city bypass at around 3.55 pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A720 eastbound at the Calder junction around 3.55pm on Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

"Emergency services are in attendance and one lane is blocked.”

This is an ongoing incident and this article will be updated as more news comes in.

A720: Delays after crash on Edinburgh City Bypass. Picture credit: Traffic Scotland
