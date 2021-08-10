Drivers have been warned of heavy traffic after a four vehicle crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The crash was reported west bound on the city bypass at around 3.55 pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a four-vehicle crash on the A720 eastbound at the Calder junction around 3.55pm on Tuesday, 10 August, 2021.

"Emergency services are in attendance and one lane is blocked.”

This is an ongoing incident and this article will be updated as more news comes in.

