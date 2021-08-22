A720 delays: Three crashes in 45 minutes cause four-mile tailbacks on Edinburgh Bypass

The road is restricted westbound.

The Edinburgh bypass has been affected for westbound traffic after three small crashes between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Drivers have reported tailbacks going back at least four miles.

The incidents are understood to be concentrated between Hermiston Gait and the Calder Junction of the A720.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland have confirmed that restrictions are in place while recoveries are underway.