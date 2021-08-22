A720 delays: Three crashes in 45 minutes cause four-mile tailbacks on Edinburgh Bypass
Motorists in the Lothians are facing severe delays around the A720 after a series of crashes this afternoon.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 3:07 pm
The Edinburgh bypass has been affected for westbound traffic after three small crashes between 11.30am and 12.15pm.
Drivers have reported tailbacks going back at least four miles.
The incidents are understood to be concentrated between Hermiston Gait and the Calder Junction of the A720.
Traffic Scotland have confirmed that restrictions are in place while recoveries are underway.
It is understood that there have been no reported injuries.