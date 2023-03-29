Lane one and the hard shoulder of the A720 eastbound will be shut between the Baberton to Lothianburn junctions, overnight from 8.30pm to 6am for two months. The road closure will be in place every day from Monday, April 3 to Friday, May 23, excluding weekends.

The closure will allow BEAR Scotland to replace over 6,000 metres of filter drain on the busy Edinburgh road. Drain material will be cleaned and recycled, to reduce the environmental impact of the works. Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “The upgrades to the surface water drainage system will improve safety for motorists travelling on this section of the bypass. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”