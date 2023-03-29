News you can trust since 1873
A720 Edinburgh City Bypass to see eight weeks of closures for road works

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:53 BST

Drivers have been warned of eight weeks of closures on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Lane one and the hard shoulder of the A720 eastbound will be shut between the Baberton to Lothianburn junctions, overnight from 8.30pm to 6am for two months. The road closure will be in place every day from Monday, April 3 to Friday, May 23, excluding weekends.

The closure will allow BEAR Scotland to replace over 6,000 metres of filter drain on the busy Edinburgh road. Drain material will be cleaned and recycled, to reduce the environmental impact of the works. Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “The upgrades to the surface water drainage system will improve safety for motorists travelling on this section of the bypass. We’ll do all we can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible and thank the public in advance for their patience and understanding.”

