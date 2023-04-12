Closures will be in place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass over the next five weeks. Sections of the Edinburgh road will shut overnight from 8pm to 5.30am, while workers carry out a 16-phase maintenance programme, from April 17 to May 19. Several diversions will be in place for drivers. The works include litter picking, gully emptying, catchpit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching as well as repairs to signs and safety fences. The closures will also allow for inspections of structures and the carriageway.

Here is everything you need to know about the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass closures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location Start date End date Type of closure Diversion route Gogar to Hermiston on-slip Eastbound April 17 April 18 Total closure Gogar Roundabout to South Gyle, A71 Calder Junction, South Gyle, and Calder Junction Calder to Gogar Link Road April 18 April 19 Total closure Divert via Dreghorn and return Gogar to Calder Link Road (including near side lane closure up to Calder) April 19 April 20 Total closure Divert via Hermiston Gait Roundabout Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound April 20 April 22 Total closure Calder Junction to A71 Calder Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Redford Road, Dreghorn Link, and Dreghorn Junction Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound April 24 April 25 Total closure Calder Junction to A71 Calder Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Redford Road, Dreghorn Link, and Dreghorn Junction Dreghorn to Lothianburn on slip Eastbound April 25 April 26 Total closure Dreghorn Junction to Dreghorn Link, B701 Hunters Tryst, A702 and Lothianburn Junction Lothianburn to Straiton on slip Eastbound April 26 April 27 Total closure Lothianburn Junction to A702, B701 Frogston Road, A701 Burdiehouse Road and Straiton Junction Straiton to Sheriffhall Roundabout Eastbound April 27 May 1 Total closure Straiton Junction to Lang Loan, Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Station Road, A772, A7 and Sheriffhall Roundbout Sheriffhall to Old Craighall Eastbound May 1 May 3 Total closure Sheriffhall Roundbout to A7, B6415 Old Craighall Road and Old Craighall Roundabout Old Craighall Roundabout May 3 May 4 Lane closure No diversion Old Craighall to Sherrifhall Roundabout Westbound May 4 May 6 Total closure Old Craighall Roundabout to B6415 Old Craighall Road, A7 and Sheriffhall Roundabout Sheriffhall Roundabout May 8 May 9 Lane closure No diversion Sherrifhall Roundabout to Straiton Westbound May 9 May 12 Total closure Sherifhall Roundabout to A7, A772, Gilmerton Station Road, Lasswade Road, Lang Loan and Straiton Junction Straiton on-slip to Lothianburn on-slip Westbound May 12 May 13 Total closure Straiton Junction to A701 Burdiehouse Road, B701 Frogston Road, A702 and Lothianburn Junction Lothianburn on slip to Dreghorn Westbound May 15 May 16 Total closure Lothianburn Junction to A702, B701 Hunter Tryst, Dreghorn Link and Dreghorn Junction Dreghorn to Gogar Westbound May 16 May 19 Total closure Dreghorn Junction to Dreghorn Link, B701 Redford Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, A71 Calder Road and Calder Junction

Five weeks of closures planned for A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once. We’ve also split the works into phases so that only the minimum length of carriageway has to be closed on any given night.