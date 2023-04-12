News you can trust since 1873
A720 Edinburgh City Bypass to see five weeks of closures for maintenance works

Drivers face disruption as closures planned for Edinburgh City Bypass

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 3 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:03 BST

Closures will be in place on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass over the next five weeks. Sections of the Edinburgh road will shut overnight from 8pm to 5.30am, while workers carry out a 16-phase maintenance programme, from April 17 to May 19. Several diversions will be in place for drivers. The works include litter picking, gully emptying, catchpit cleaning, weed spraying, road sweeping, pothole patching as well as repairs to signs and safety fences. The closures will also allow for inspections of structures and the carriageway.

Here is everything you need to know about the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass closures:

Location Start date End date Type of closure Diversion route

Gogar to Hermiston on-slip Eastbound

 April 17 April 18 Total closure

Gogar Roundabout to South Gyle, A71 Calder Junction, South Gyle, and Calder Junction

Calder to Gogar Link Road

 April 18 April 19 Total closure

Divert via Dreghorn and return

Gogar to Calder Link Road (including near side lane closure up to Calder)

 April 19 April 20 Total closure

Divert via Hermiston Gait Roundabout

Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound

 April 20 April 22 Total closure

Calder Junction to A71 Calder Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Redford Road, Dreghorn Link, and Dreghorn Junction

Hermiston to Dreghorn Eastbound

 April 24 April 25 Total closure Calder Junction to A71 Calder Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Redford Road, Dreghorn Link, and Dreghorn Junction

Dreghorn to Lothianburn on slip Eastbound

 April 25 April 26 Total closure

Dreghorn Junction to Dreghorn Link, B701 Hunters Tryst, A702 and Lothianburn Junction

Lothianburn to Straiton on slip Eastbound

 April 26 April 27 Total closure

Lothianburn Junction to A702, B701 Frogston Road, A701 Burdiehouse Road and Straiton Junction

Straiton to Sheriffhall Roundabout Eastbound

 April 27 May 1 Total closure

Straiton Junction to Lang Loan, Lasswade Road, Gilmerton Station Road, A772, A7 and Sheriffhall Roundbout

Sheriffhall to Old Craighall Eastbound

 May 1 May 3 Total closure

Sheriffhall Roundbout to A7, B6415 Old Craighall Road and Old Craighall Roundabout

Old Craighall Roundabout

 May 3 May 4 Lane closure No diversion

Old Craighall to Sherrifhall Roundabout Westbound

 May 4 May 6 Total closure

Old Craighall Roundabout to B6415 Old Craighall Road, A7 and Sheriffhall Roundabout

Sheriffhall Roundabout

 May 8 May 9 Lane closure No diversion

Sherrifhall Roundabout to Straiton Westbound

 May 9 May 12 Total closure

Sherifhall Roundabout to A7, A772, Gilmerton Station Road, Lasswade Road, Lang Loan and Straiton Junction

Straiton on-slip to Lothianburn on-slip Westbound

 May 12 May 13 Total closure

Straiton Junction to A701 Burdiehouse Road, B701 Frogston Road, A702 and Lothianburn Junction

Lothianburn on slip to Dreghorn Westbound

 May 15 May 16 Total closure

Lothianburn Junction to A702, B701 Hunter Tryst, Dreghorn Link and Dreghorn Junction

Dreghorn to Gogar Westbound

 May 16 May 19 Total closure

Dreghorn Junction to Dreghorn Link, B701 Redford Road, B701 Gillespie Road, B701 Wester Hailes Road, A71 Calder Road and Calder Junction
Five weeks of closures planned for A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.Five weeks of closures planned for A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway while these works are carried out, however we’ll be taking advantage of the closures to carry out as many routine maintenance tasks as possible at once. We’ve also split the works into phases so that only the minimum length of carriageway has to be closed on any given night.

“If you are planning to use the bypass at night over the next few weeks, our advice is to check what restrictions will be in place and allow extra time for your journey if necessary. We thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding.”

