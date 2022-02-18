A720 Straiton re-opens after three-vehicle crash and breakdown

Two separate incidents occurred on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning, causing delays.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:15 pm

At around 7.30am, three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at the Straiton junction.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that no-one was injured.

The road was closed for two hours, but was cleared at around 9.45am.

Later in the morning, a car broke down on the same stretch of road.

Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton was closed as a result, but has now reopened.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers of difficult conditions in the area, and advised them to take care.

Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to two separate road traffic collisions, which both occurred on the A720 Straiton this morning.

