A720 Straiton re-opens after three-vehicle crash and breakdown
Two separate incidents occurred on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning, causing delays.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:15 pm
At around 7.30am, three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at the Straiton junction.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that no-one was injured.
The road was closed for two hours, but was cleared at around 9.45am.
Later in the morning, a car broke down on the same stretch of road.
Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton was closed as a result, but has now reopened.
Traffic Scotland warned drivers of difficult conditions in the area, and advised them to take care.