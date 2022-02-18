At around 7.30am, three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at the Straiton junction.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that no-one was injured.

The road was closed for two hours, but was cleared at around 9.45am.

Later in the morning, a car broke down on the same stretch of road.

Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton was closed as a result, but has now reopened.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers of difficult conditions in the area, and advised them to take care.

