A90 crash: Emergency services at four-car collision at Cramond

Emergency services are on the scene after a four-car crash on a busy Edinburgh road during rush-hour this morning.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:58 am
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:59 am
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

The collision happened at around 8.15am, on the A90 at Cramond.

Police say they are attending the scene, just west of the Miller and Carter Steak house between South Queensferry and the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15am on Friday, 3 September, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving four cars on the A90 near to South Queensferry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Emergency services are at the scene."

Thank you for reading this article.

We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.