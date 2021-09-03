A90 crash: Emergency services at four-car collision at Cramond
Emergency services are on the scene after a four-car crash on a busy Edinburgh road during rush-hour this morning.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 9:58 am
Updated
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:59 am
The collision happened at around 8.15am, on the A90 at Cramond.
Police say they are attending the scene, just west of the Miller and Carter Steak house between South Queensferry and the city.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15am on Friday, 3 September, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving four cars on the A90 near to South Queensferry.
"Emergency services are at the scene."