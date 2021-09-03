Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

The collision happened at around 8.15am, on the A90 at Cramond.

Police say they are attending the scene, just west of the Miller and Carter Steak house between South Queensferry and the city.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15am on Friday, 3 September, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving four cars on the A90 near to South Queensferry.

"Emergency services are at the scene."

