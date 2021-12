There are reports of an accident on the A92 E/B from Cowdenbeath to Lochgelly with traffic diverting with Cowdenbeath - causing delays.

According to eyewitnesses a number of emergency services are en route to the scene.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Police are on the scene and have been contacted for comment.