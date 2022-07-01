A92 Crash: Man in hospital after early morning incident near Kirkcaldy

The incident happened just before 6am, and involved a single vehicle on the southbound carriageway near the Chapel area.

The collision caused traffic restrictions while police dealt with the incident and recovery arranged.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.50am on Friday, 1 July, to a report of a one car crash on the A92, Kirkcaldy, at the chapel interchange.

The incident happened at around 6am this morning.

"One man, the driver, has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in the town.