An MSP has hit back at claims Sheriffhall flyover plans could be scrapped

Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP Colin Beattie. Picture: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

The £120 million scheme to ease traffic flow at one of the most congested junctions on the Edinburgh City Bypass was awarded funding under the Ednburgh City Region Deal in 2018.

But preparatory work on the project was halted in February 2020 after the Greens called for it to be reviewed as part of their Holyrood budget deal with the SNP.

Colin Beattie MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh has denied that the plans could be forced off the road by a deal between the Greens and the SNP.

It comes after Tory MSP Miles Briggs voiced fears the Greens will press for the plans to be abandoned during their talks on closer co-operation with the Scottish Government which are taking place over the summer.

Mr Briggs said there had been no indication from the government of how the review was progressing or what was going to happen to the project.

The flyover is intended to separate local traffic from through traffic on the bypass and allow bypass traffic to flow freely.

The city council has said it wants major changes to the design to allow for bus lanes and an extension of the Capital's tram route.

But Greens have said it would just generate more traffic branding it “spaghetti junction”.

Mr Beattie, SNP said: “The Scottish Government are committed to delivering improvements to Sheriffhall.

“Following publication of draft Orders for the scheme, a significant number of representations, including objections, were received. It is only right that all those affected by these proposals have an opportunity to express their views and this is a statutory obligation that cannot be ignored.

“Currently, the Scottish Government continues to negotiate with objectors to try and resolve objections where possible. However, should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections, then a public local inquiry may be required.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures and thereafter a timetable for its progress can be set.