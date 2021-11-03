Antisocial behavior in Muirhouse causes Lothian buses to divert
Several buses were unable to serve Muirhouse Parkway, Pennywell Gardens and Pennywell Road as a result of the antisocial behaviour.
The 27 and 37 services were diverted, while the 14 bus was forced to terminate at West Granton Road.
This incident comes less than a week after a Lothian MSP received ‘a mouthful of abuse’ from youngsters on a Capital bus.
Sue Webber, a Tory MSP, said she felt intimidated by male youths who got aggressive after she told them they should not vape on a bus.
The confrontation happened on the number 30 Lothian bus on Saturday evening at around 7pm.
Ms Webber said one of the trio of boys, who was wearing a hoodie, asked ‘what are you going to do about it’ and called her ‘a Karen’.
Ms Webber said she felt she had to stand up to young people on public transport, in light of spate of attacks on drivers and anti-social behaviour on capital’s buses in recent months.