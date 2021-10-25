Diesel prices reached 146.5p a litre on Sunday, short of its all-time high of 147.93p with prices increasing due to the soaring cost of oil per barrel.

Although prices have increased across the UK, there are still a number of petrol stations offering cheaper fuel in the Capital.

The Sainsburys station in Straiton Retail Park has Unleaded on sale for 136.9p a litre, and is one of the cheapest place to buy petrol in Edinburgh according to Petrolprices.com.

The average UK petrol price has reached a record high, which the RAC say marks "a dark day for drivers".

Many other petrol stations, including BP Canonmills, Tesco Edinburgh Colinton and Gulf Edinburgh Liberton Filling Station, are selling Unleaded for 137.9p a litre.

However, there are many filling stations that are selling petrol for a higher price than the average – such as the BP stations on Barclay Place and Ratcliffe Terrace, where Unleaded costs 144.9p per litre.

While it’s possible to shop around for a better price, drivers will still be paying significantly more than what they were paying for fuel last year. In October 2020, the average price of unleaded petrol was 114.5p per litre, as shown by RAC Fuel Watch data, meaning that the average price for a litre has risen by 28p in just one year.

Indeed, the latest figures are a major rise from the early days of the pandemic when the price of petrol collapsed to a low of 106.48p in May 2020.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "This is truly a dark day for drivers, and one which we hoped we wouldn't see again after the high prices of April 2012.

"This will hurt many household budgets and no doubt have knock-on implications for the wider economy.”

He added: "If oil gets to 100 dollars a barrel, we could very easily see the average price climb to 150p a litre.

"Even though many people aren't driving as much as they have in the past due to the pandemic, drivers tell us they are just as reliant on their cars.